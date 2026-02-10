FERRY ALERT UPDATE: Two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth continues Wednesday

At least one more day for the two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route, per Washington State Ferries:

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is running the two-boat schedule through Wednesday, Feb. 11. The Salish is currently running as a third, unscheduled vessel to help move additional traffic and help keep the #1 and #2 vessels on time. We’re working on a service plan for the rest of the week, and we’ll send updated schedule information as soon as it’s available.

WSF also of course is bracing for increased ridership on many routes tomorrow, and says, “To support increased traffic, we’re also adding crewing to many of our vessels and terminals during the day.::