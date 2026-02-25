Dine-out benefit, art, games, music, running, Fix-It Workshop, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday’s sunset, photographed by Bob Burns)

Midweek highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, where you can look ahead days/weeks at a time:

PRAYER ROOM: Community prayer room open at All Souls at Trinity in Gatewood as part of citywide initiative, drop in any time before 7 pm. (7551 35th SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks started from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar in time, here’s your reminder for next week).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).”

ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in art for kids withRec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm.

DINE-OUT BENEFIT: Get food from/at The Neighborhood 4-9 pm tonight and part of the proceeds will benefit Tilden School (WSB sponsor). The restaurant is in Morgan Junction (6503 California SW).

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Back after break! 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

POSTCARD-WRITING: 5 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), West Seattle Indivisible invites you to join in.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: Chanel your creativity! 6-8 pm, drop in and create at this cozy pottery studio. (3400 Harbor SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Interested in our city’s growth, present and future? You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

NO HPAC MEETING: The community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge is not meeting this month, but check their website for many things you should know in the meantime.

KUNDALINI YOGA: Now at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving at midweek – go on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Be among the first to hear new Bruno Mars music, “The Romantic,” 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

COMMUNITY CHOIR OPEN REHEARSALS: Drop in and sing! 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

‘RECLAIMING OURSELVES’ INFO SESSION: 7 pm online, find out about the Listening to Grief x West Seattle Neurofeedback upcoming workshop series.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia venues on tonight’s list, starting at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play, cash prizes … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … No trivia tonight at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s – it’s canceled this week.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: You can take the stage during West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!