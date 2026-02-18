COMMUNITY CENTERS: Alki CC’s future; new citywide brochure

Two community-center notes tonight:

(Photo taken through the construction fencing)

ALKI COMMUNITY CENTER’S FUTURE: Chad asked about whether Alki CC will reinstate any recreational programming once it reopens along with the adjacent school; it’s been child-care-only for a few years now but previously had more-typical programming. We’ve reported before that Seattle Parks has declared it to be permanently child-care-only, but we asked again, Spokesperson Karen O’Connor replied with a reiteration that it is, and will continue to be, child-care-only. The center will reopen in fall, as a site for Seattle Preschool Program classes (applications for 2026-27 SPP open March 16) and after-school care, she added.

NEW CITYWIDE BROCHURE: Meantime, the community centers that are continuing – or resuming, in the case of Hiawatha CC – recreational programming have listed spring offerings in the newest combined brochure. See it here now and get ready for registration – for programs that require it – starting March 3.