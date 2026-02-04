BIZNOTE: You’re invited to help Circa celebrate 28th anniversary!

Happy 28th anniversary to Circa in The Admiral District (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor)! They’re celebrating tomorrow (Thursday, February 5) and you’re invited to the party – co-proprietor Gretchen says that’ll include “free funfetti cake and $2.80 Manny’s Pale Ale all day and night. Happy Hour from 2:30-5:00, and dinner and drink specials after 5:00. Lots of decorations, ’90s music and ’90s staff!” If you want to get the party started early, Circa opens at 9 am