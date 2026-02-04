West Seattle, Washington

04 Wednesday

55℉

BIZNOTE: You’re invited to help Circa celebrate 28th anniversary!

February 4, 2026 3:24 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Happy 28th anniversary to Circa in The Admiral District (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor)! They’re celebrating tomorrow (Thursday, February 5) and you’re invited to the party – co-proprietor Gretchen says that’ll include “free funfetti cake and $2.80 Manny’s Pale Ale all day and night. Happy Hour from 2:30-5:00, and dinner and drink specials after 5:00. Lots of decorations, ’90s music and ’90s staff!” If you want to get the party started early, Circa opens at 9 am

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: You're invited to help Circa celebrate 28th anniversary!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.