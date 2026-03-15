VIDEO: Irish dance, music at two early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in West Seatte

(WSB photos and video)

We stopped by two more early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at West Seattle venues this afternoon:

At Ounces in North Delridge, West Seattle Irish Dance performed, after offering a free class this morning.

And at C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor), students of Tudy McLain presented an Irish music festival, including harp and flute.

The students were joined by guest performers too.

St. Patrick’s Day is still two days away, and the festivities that day will include Highland Park Corner Store transforming into “Highland Park Pub,” 5-8 pm Tuesday, with “baked potatoes and corned beef sandwiches, green beer, shamrock scoops, Irish tunes.”