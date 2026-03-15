Upper Alki weeping willow tree in danger from too much of a good thing

Often, stories about saving trees involve trees in the path of development.

Not this one – a tree so wide and gangly, we have to show it to you on video rather than just a photo.

The threat to this weeping willow tree in Upper Alki is not development, but another d-word … drainage – according to its owner.

The tree is in Irene Trimble‘s yard in Upper Alki, along SW Spokane east of 59th SW. It’s a landmark – “I’ve given the community access to the tree for engagement, prom, and senior photos as well as wedding ceremonies at no charge to anyone. A lot of memories have been made here by folks in West Seattle.” She provided this photo of one couple:

Part of the tree hangs over her fence, and she’s let people into the yard to visit it.

But it’s dying because of too much underground water just inches below the south side of the yard after a shift in the flow, which she has been told is a natural phenomenon. Irene says an arborist estimates the tree will die in about a year unless the excess water is drained away and rerouted. She’s been told that can be done – for about $9,000.

A friend suggested she try crowdfunding to cover some of that cost, and set up this GoFundMe campaign.

It describes the tree as “ancient” – that’s a relative term, as willows go; Irene says this one is believed to be at least a century old. She bought the property six years ago, and says it didn’t come with any history of the tree, such as who planted it there and why.

All that’s clear is that too much of a good thing – water – is killing it. And for those who know it and appreciate it, Irene says they have a chance to help save it. At least its human fans do – it has wildlife fans too, like this video Irene provided from a duck family’s visit:

Irene says the tree is registered with Plant Amnesty as one of Seattle’s remaining “heritage trees,” and if she is able to save it, it could live to be cherished by at least another generation.