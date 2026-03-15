WEEK AHEAD: Alki Community Council hopes to see you Thursday

On the last night of winter, talk about spring and summer with the Alki Community Council! You’re invited to the ACC’s in-person meeting Thursday (March 19), 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds). Planned topics include crime prevention as the beach’s busy season approaches, rebooting the Block Watch Captain program, Schmitz Park Creek restoration, A Cleaner Alki volunteer work, and more. Door-prize giveaways as always. Check in on more of what’s up at alkicommunitycouncil.org.