BIZNOTE: Mud Bay sets opening date for new Admiral location

As announced last April, Mud Bay is moving kitty-corner at the Admiral Junction. And now they’ve set the date. Here’s the announcement we received today:

Mud Bay is excited to announce the official Grand Opening of its relocated Admiral store in West Seattle.

The former Wells Fargo Bank building at the corner of Admiral Way and California Ave has been thoughtfully transformed into a brand-new Mud Bay location designed to better serve the neighborhood.

When this space became available, we were thrilled by the opportunity to create a more accessible shopping experience for the West Seattle community, including five dedicated parking spaces for customers. The new layout offers more accessible square footage and updated fixtures, providing more room on the sales floor for customers to shop. The store will also feature an expanded assortment of small animal products and a larger selection of minimally processed frozen pet food.

Join us on February 28th to celebrate our Grand Opening!

The first 100 customers will receive an exclusive Mud Bay tote bag filled with special gifts and giveaways … Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

New Address:

2358 California Ave SW