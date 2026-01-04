WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!

(Yard art photographed in Morgan Junction by Steve Bender)

Last day of winter break, and here are some ways to spend it, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find more listings!) and inbox – we’ve also noted some recurring events that are NOT happening today:

‘KING TIDE’: 12.9-foot predicted high tide at 6:30 am today, as noted here, with a Coastal Flood Advisory alert in effect until 10 am.

ROW WEST OPEN HOUSE: 8 am to noon, you’re invited to stop by the space where the new rowing studio is opening (4740 44th SW), as reported here. Classes start tomorrow, per the Row West website.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is back in action, 9 am run leaving today from West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly Sunday morning games at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: 9:30 am at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California S).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in winter produce season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center is open today after all – a special Sunday opening, 10 am to 3 pm – and having a sale on indoor plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

FREE NIA CLASS: Now starting at 10:15 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘SUNDAY SOLIDARITY ACTION’: West Seattle Resist‘s Sunday 11:30 am-1:30 pm sign-holding event. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

MEAD-MAKING CLASS: 1 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), with Mr. B himself.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), the club discusses Thomas Pynchon‘s “Vineland” – the inspiration for the recent movie “One Battle After Another.”

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

LIVE AT TIM’S: 2-4 pm, Korner Blues at Tim’s Tavern (9655 16th SW, White Center), all ages.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

