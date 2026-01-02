KING TIDES: What’s expected this weekend

The next round of “king tides” – the year’s highest high tides – peaks in the next several days, and low atmospheric pressure could mean higher water levels than predicted. First, here’s what the tide tables predict for our area:

Saturday: 12.8 feet, 5:51 am

Sunday: 12.9 feet, 6:30 am

Monday: 13.0 feet, 7:08 am

Tuesday: 12.9 feet, 7:43 am

Wednesday: 12.8 feet, 8:17 am

WSB reader Lura points out that atmospheric conditions can push the water levels higher than predicted – see the red line on this chart, for example – and she notes that if forecast conditions bear out, that could mean 14-foot high tides ahead. The National Weather Service has a Coastal Flood Advisory alert for 4 am-8 am Saturday; along the Duwamish River, the city says “… river overtopping is not forecasted. However, significant street flooding in the industrial area of South Park is expected on the mornings of Saturday, January 3rd and Sunday, January 4th.”