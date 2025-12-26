BIZNOTE: Rowing returns to The Junction with Row West soon to soft-open

Five months after Row House closed on the north end of The Junction, a new rowing studio in its south end is about to open its doors. We received an announcement from Row West that it’s set soft-open dates for Saturday and Sunday, January 3 and 4 – next weekend – 8 am to noon both days. Row West is at 4740 44th SW, across from Junction Hardware, and plans to “offer inclusive indoor rowing classes designed for all fitness levels.” It’s launching in part with the help of a successful crowdfunding campaign last summer.