WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package thief; drive-up car prowlers

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

PACKAGE THIEF: Christina says her porch on SW Orchard in Gatewood has been hit by package theft twice in the past week. They don’t have visuals of the first theft, but this is from the second one, at 4:38 am Saturday:

Christina says this car was used by the thief:

Christina adds, “Seems like there’s been an uptick in package theft in our area so sharing for awareness.” The initial placeholder number for the police report is T00049379.

DRIVE-UP CAR PROWLERS: Janna sent this video from Alki:

We had a well-coordinated attempted theft and car break-in, 59th Ave SW. Two cars:No plates. White Toyota Corolla. White Prius. Two males, one white and one black, drove directly to our house (wrong way, SouthBound up the one way 59th ave sw). Parked, checked phone, pulled up to our SUV, White male in Corolla walked down street to ping/alert other car (white Prius – unknown driver) to come assist. Walked our car specifically and then proceeded to beak window to gain access to car. Alarm spooked them and both cars fled up to Spokane Street.

Placeholder police report in this case is T00049226.