WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: These 3 want you to know enrollment is still open for next year

Three West Seattle schools asked us to let you know that enrollment remains open for next school year:
LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8: This Seattle Public Schools PreK-8 at 5950 Delridge reminds families:
Louisa Boren STEM PK8 still has a few spots left for the `26-27 school year!
*SPS will be accepting late School Choice applications through March 31st, 2026*
We are a SPS PreK-8 Option School in West Seattle that uses Project-Based Learning with a STEM focus. If you’re looking for a smaller environment, hands on learning, strong community and a unique curriculum our school may be a great option for your family!
Please reach out to tours@stemk8pta.org to schedule a time to come check us out, or with any questions!
Learn more about our school: stemk8pta.org
PRE-K AND KINDERGARTEN AT WEST SEATTLE ELEMENTARY: WS Elementary, also part of Seattle Public Schools, wants you to know that enrollment is open for Pre-K and kindergarten – this flyer has more info. The school is at 6760 34th SW.
A CHILD BECOMES … PRESCHOOL: The nonprofit, secular preschool is in a new home at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) and has an enrollment announcement for next school year:
Is your little one ready for a year full of discovery? A Child Becomes Preschool has a few remaining spots for our Fall 2026 classes! We provide a warm, creative environment where play is the priority and every child feels at home.
Ages: 2.5 – 5 years
Highlights: Sensory play, outdoor exploration, and music
Curriculum: A balanced curriculum that supports the whole child: socially, emotionally, cognitively, and physically using hands-on experiences and intentional teaching
Secure your spot for September! Visit achildbecomes.org or call 206-932-4642 to schedule a tour. We can’t wait to show you around our new home in Alki!
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