WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: These 3 want you to know enrollment is still open for next year

Three West Seattle schools asked us to let you know that enrollment remains open for next school year:

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8: This Seattle Public Schools PreK-8 at 5950 Delridge reminds families:

Louisa Boren STEM PK8 still has a few spots left for the `26-27 school year! *SPS will be accepting late School Choice applications through March 31st, 2026* We are a SPS PreK-8 Option School in West Seattle that uses Project-Based Learning with a STEM focus. If you’re looking for a smaller environment, hands on learning, strong community and a unique curriculum our school may be a great option for your family! Please reach out to tours@stemk8pta.org to schedule a time to come check us out, or with any questions! Learn more about our school: stemk8pta.org

(WSB file photo)

PRE-K AND KINDERGARTEN AT WEST SEATTLE ELEMENTARY: WS Elementary, also part of Seattle Public Schools, wants you to know that enrollment is open for Pre-K and kindergarten – this flyer has more info. The school is at 6760 34th SW.

A CHILD BECOMES … PRESCHOOL: The nonprofit, secular preschool is in a new home at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) and has an enrollment announcement for next school year: