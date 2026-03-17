West Seattle transportation-safety advocate to lead bike-lane ride Saturday

The timing is coincidental but given this morning’s 20-years-later observance of bicyclist Marvin Miller‘s death, we wanted to mention a safety-spotlighting ride this Saturday (March 21), in case you hadn’t already seen it in our Event Calendar. West Seattle transportation-safety advocate Stu Hennessey has organized a ride “to get out and enjoy our growing bike-lane infrastructure.” The 24-mile route starts on the bike path behind the Chelan Café (3527 Chelan Avenue SW) – meet at 10:45 am – and heads along a route including Georgetown and downtown – the interactive route map is here.