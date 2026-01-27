WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package prowler

If you’re expecting a package in Admiral, take note of this reader report about another package prowler:

Images of a bald man on video wearing a large puffy jacket and driving a dark small sedan (we think a Prius) stealing packages off our front steps just before 11 pm. He is actively prowling the neighborhood; images taken on the corner of Belvidere and Stevens, three blocks west of WS High School.

The reader says that’s as clear a screengrab as they could get, as the thief appeared to be deliberately keeping his head down to keep his face out of camera range.