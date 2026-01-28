TRAFFIC , WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Our two weeks of rainlessness ended last night; today’s forecast is rainy, high around 50. Sunrise at 7:40 am; sunset at 5:04 pm.
(Tuesday ‘sunset’ photo by Bob Burns)
TRANSIT TODAY
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.
Washington State Ferries – Regular three-boat weekday service has resumed on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route; check WSF’s alerts in case of last-minute changes.
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes today.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS