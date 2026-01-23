TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Friday + weekend info

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, January 23, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast predicts a mostly sunny day, high in the mid-40s. Sunrise at 7:46 am; sunset at 4:57 pm. (Sunday brings this year’s first 5 pm sunset!)

(Thursday photo by Bob Burns)

TRANSIT TODAY + THIS WEEKEND

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – According to WSF’s alerts, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route will be on TWO-boat service today, because of vessel trouble elsewhere in the system.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes today, extra postgame service Sunday for Seahawks fans.

WEEKEND NOTES

–Saturday: “We’re Still Standing” rally and march from Admiral to The Junction, 12:30-3 pm.

–Sunday: 3:30 pm at Lumen Field, Seahawks host Rams, winner to the Super Bowl. As mentioned above, extra postgame West Seattle Water Taxi service.

–Sunday:

