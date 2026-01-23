Students’ spaghetti-dinner fundraiser and more on our list for your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our delayed-by-breaking-news list of what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER It’s open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers, 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am-11:30 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: New session continues at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 12:30 pm-2 pm Fridays, no registration required.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Two varsity home games at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) – girls vs. Lincoln at 5:30 pm, boys vs. O’Dea at 8:30 pm.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, “Small, fun band” Jumbletron at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

SPAGHETTI-DINNER FUNDRAISER: Dinner out for only $10! The West Seattle High School Key Club is hosting a spaghetti-dinner fundraiser at the school tonight – with bingo too – just show up between 6:30-8:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

ADMIRAL PUB BINGO: 7 pm, classic bingo! (2306 California SW)

PUNNY NIGHT AT THE SKYLARK: Pun Slam! Sign up at 7 pm, show at 8 pm; get tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT TIM’S: 8 pm, Henderson Haas and The Ugly Cousin Brothers. (16th/98th, White Center)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with Vitamin D, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to Asterhouse and Happy Chemicals, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!