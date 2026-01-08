PHOTOS, VIDEO: Three local anti-ICE vigils/protests

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand unless otherwise credited)

The Alki Statue of Liberty once again served tonight as a gathering place in time of national crisis. More than 100 people showed up for a vigil organized by West Seattle Indivisible in the wake of the shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis and Portland.

WSI’s Laurie Reinhardt spoke to the group for a few minutes before they began their silent vigil.

Earlier in the evening, others gathered at Roxbury and Delridge:

The paper chain carried names of people reported to have died in ICE custody:

(Reader photo sent by Genna)

And hours earlier, more than a dozen people joined Marjorie, who protests daily at 35th SW and SW Edmunds:

Four city councilmembers issued news releases today decrying the Minnesota shooting – citywide Councilmembers Alexis Mercedes Rinck and Dionne Foster, as well as district Councilmembers Bob Kettle and Eddie Lin; Mayor Katie Wilson recorded a statement on video, also addressing three reported ICE detentions in North Seattle.