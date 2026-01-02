New Mayor Katie Wilson says she can’t do it alone

(WSB photo)

Katie Barrett Wilson is now Seattle’s 58th mayor, third woman in the job. We’re at City Hall, where her swearing-in ceremony has segued into photo ops. She stood at a city-logo podium on a small stage, in City Hall’s huge main lobby, with her husband Scott Myers – who emceed the ceremony – and their daughter Josie at her right, as the oath of office was administered by Pauline Van Senus, a founding member of the Transit Riders Union, the nonprofit that Mayor Wilson led before her election. Her speech, in front of supporters holding campaign-style signs with her “This Is Your City” slogan, emphasized that she can’t do the work ahead alone – the city’s success “is going to require all of you. … Seattle is what we make of it together.” She didn’t list any specific policy plans but rather a sweeping vision that this should be a city where what you do in your off-hours should be valued too – “a city that thinks you should be able to read a book,” or make music, or sit in a park and daydream: “We need bread, but we need roses too.” We have her speech on video, and what others said before she took the stage, and will add to this story when we’re back at HQ.