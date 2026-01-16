Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Friday!

(Olympics’ appearance Thursday afternoon – courtesy JCV)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE STROLLER STRIDES CLASS: 9:30 am at West Seattle VFW Hall with FIT4MOM – info in our calendar listing. (3601 SW Alaska)

ONLINE-ORDERING FOOD FUNDRAISER: Order pickup or delivery online today from Panda Express using this information, and part of the proceeds will benefit The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER It’s open again today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers, 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am-11:30 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: New session continues at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 12:30 pm-2 pm Fridays, no registration required.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

TEEN ART JAM: From ArtsCorps:

Join Arts Corps for art making in the first Teen Art Jam of 2026 Friday, January 16, 5-7pm. Whether your new year’s resolutions include more art making, or if you just want a place to hang out with some friends, we welcome all teens ages 14-19 to attend this open studio time. Teen Art Jam is free, with dinner and supplies provided. It takes place at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW, Suite 110. You can RSVP here: tfaforms.com/5104910

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No home games tonight.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Singer-songwriter Phil Parsons at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

ADMIRAL PUB BINGO: 7 pm, classic bingo! (2306 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLAEK: Cheap Fun, SULK, Supreme Masters of Relaxed Living perform at 8 pm (doors at 7), all ages, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT TIM’S: 8 pm, 3 local singer-songwriters. (16th/98th, White Center)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with DJ Ryan Fresh, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to Forest Ray & Billy and the Dreamboats, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

