Gift from West Seattle Nursery and customers seeds help and hope for nonprofit Solid Ground

Imagine hundreds more people in this photo with West Seattle Nursery owner Marcia Bruno (center), office manager Marie McKinsey (right), and Solid Ground development director Briana Stevenson (left):

(WSB photos)

Those hundreds would be the West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor) customers who donated $5,589.37 to Solid Ground during the holiday season – donations that were a seed in their own way, exceeding WSN staff’s hopes, then multiplying with a $1,000 matching donation from WSN plus a match the nonprofit obtained, growing the grand total to $13,178.74, all because of those generous customers. WSN also donated dozens of packets of garden seeds to Solid Ground today – that’s what’s in the box:

The seeds will grow into a variety of produce – peas, beets, cabbage, herbs, even rutabaga. At Marra Farm in South Park, Solid Ground grows about five tons of produce each year to donate to people experiencing food insecurity. Stevenson said they’ve also started a garden at the 31-unit shelter they operate for domestic-violence survivors. Solid Ground also supports a network of 27 food banks. Bruno explained that WSN chose them as this year’s beneficiary after she was impressed by their presentation to a West Seattle Garden Tour committee in which she participates, helping choose WSGT’s annual grant recipients: “They just do a lot of stuff!” Then her staff took over pitching the “add a donation to your purchase” campaign, tracked by a thermometer decorated with apples and peppers:

Observed Stevenson, TV’s “Mister Rogers” advised “Always look for the helpers.” And you could add the importance of recognizing them – as McKinsey explained, “We want to acknowledge the generosity of our customers and thank them publicly.” This is the second year that West Seattle Nursery has done this kind of holiday-season fundraiser – exactly one year ago, we were at the nursery to cover Erin Rubin accepting the seasonal donation results for her nonprofit Mode Music and Performing Arts.

P.S. If the sunshine has you in the mood to garden, WSN is awash in winter blooms:

(And ask about the purple cyclamen!)