FOLLOWUP: What USPS says about damaged West Seattle mailboxes

Last week we reported on damage to the outdoor mailboxes at both West Seattle Post Offices – The Junction here, Westwood Village here. At week’s end we sent followup inquiries to the USPS’s regional media liaison Janella Herron, who replied today. She wouldn’t comment on whether either or both of the incidents involved theft or just vandalism, saying only that “Damage to both boxes (was) outside of retail hours.” She said the incidents had been referred to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. As for a timeline for replacement or repair, “Repair or replacement of these out-of-service collection boxes is based on availability of replacement parts / products and I am unable to provide a timeline.” The Junction box has since been removed, but the Westwood box was still in place when we went by this afternoon and may even be in service, as it was no longer taped closed nor marked with the OUT OF SERVICE sign that had been placed on it by Friday afternoon (photo above).