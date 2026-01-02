READER REPORT: Westwood Village Post Office’s outdoor mailbox damaged too

One day after we reported that the West Seattle Junction Post Office‘s outdoor mailbox is out of commission again, looks like the one at the Westwood Village Post Office is too. So reports Cindi, who sent the photos a short time ago and explains:

Just as I drove up they were in the middle of taping up the box at Westwood; somebody vandalized it and they have just discovered it. The lock picture is where they started to try and pry off the drop chute.

While Cindi was there, workers were emptying mail out of the damaged box. We already had an inquiry out to USPS about the Junction box; we’ve added an inquiry about this too. It also was recently returned – in November – after 2 1/2 months away because of a break-in.