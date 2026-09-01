Food, recreation, family coworking, music camp: Resources if Seattle Public Schools educators strike

Going on 9 pm, and no definitive word yet on whether Seattle Public Schools will open on schedule tomorrow. In case they don’t, some resource plans already have been announced – here’s what we know so far (and we’ll add anything more we get):

CITY ANNOUNCES RECREATION, FOOD PLANS: This long list from the mayor’s office includes some locations of local note.

FAMILY ‘COWORKING CAMP’: Announced by Kinship Collaborative, this offering if there’s a strike:

Co-Working Camp at Peace Lutheran by Kinship Collaborative

A place for families to work, play, connect, and belong while school is out. During the Seattle educator strike, Kinship Collaborative is partnering with Peace Lutheran Church to create Co-Working Camp, a welcoming daytime gathering space for school-aged kids and their caregivers. Weekdays during the educator strike, 8:00 AM–1:00 PM, Peace Lutheran Church in West Seattle Bring your laptop, your kids, some snacks, and whatever you need to make the day work. Caregivers can settle in and get some work done while kids spend time together with opportunities for art, games, movement, reading, creative projects, and plenty of choice and downtime. Co-Working Camp is intentionally queer-affirming and neurodivergent-affirming. We know unexpected school closures can be especially disruptive for kids who depend on predictable routines, specialized supports, or affirming communities. We want families to have somewhere they know they can show up as they are and belong. All families are welcome who are committed to helping us create a space where queer, trans, neurodivergent, and disabled kids and families are fully welcomed and celebrated. This is a community gathering, not drop-off childcare. A caregiver must remain onsite and is responsible for supervising and meeting the needs of their child. Kinship will help hold the space, offer activities, and create opportunities for kids and caregivers to connect. We’re creating Co-Working Camp as one small way our community can care for families while families support Seattle educators. Come for the morning. Come for a few hours. Bring what you need. We’ll make it through together. forms.gle/LTj4qa8eNkS1dRbT7

Peace Lutheran is on the northeast corner of 39th SW and SW Thistle.

MODE TO OFFER DROP-IN CAMPS: Mode Music and Performing Arts in North Delridge plans to offer drop-in camps if there’s a strike.

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