West Seattle Junction Post Office’s outdoor mailbox is out of service again

Thanks to Carol Ann for the tip. The West Seattle Junction Post Office’s outdoor mailbox is taped up and out of service, just three months after its return, which followed a year-and-a-half absence. Since today’s a holiday, we have no way to check on what happened to it, when, and whether any mail is missing; the signage simply declares it “broken,” and so far we don’t see any incidents logged for police at that spot, so we’ll follow up with USPS tomorrow.
