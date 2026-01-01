West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

West Seattle Junction Post Office’s outdoor mailbox is out of service again

January 1, 2026 4:15 pm
Thanks to Carol Ann for the tip. The West Seattle Junction Post Office’s outdoor mailbox is taped up and out of service, just three months after its return, which followed a year-and-a-half absence. Since today’s a holiday, we have no way to check on what happened to it, when, and whether any mail is missing; the signage simply declares it “broken,” and so far we don’t see any incidents logged for police at that spot, so we’ll follow up with USPS tomorrow.

