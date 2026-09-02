TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Back-to-school Wednesday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

BACK TO SCHOOL

School starts today for Seattle Public Schools (grades 1-12) after the district and its educators’ union reached a tentative contract deal late last night.

Also starting school today in West Seattle:

–Explorer West Middle School

–Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School

–Hope Lutheran School

–Tilden School

–Westside School

Note that since last school year, school-zone speed-ticket cameras have been added on Admiral Way for Alki Elementary and on California SW for WSHS and Lafayette Elementary.

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WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for some rain today, breezy, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:29 am today; sunset will be at 7:47 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here. One last time, we’ll remind you that this is the second weekday after Metro’s “service change” = no notable West Seattle changes, but if you ride elsewhere, check here to see if your route(s) are affected.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes, and there’s one of note on another route – Point Defiance-Tahlequah (Tacoma to South Vashon) is out of service as the day begins, due to vessel trouble.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!