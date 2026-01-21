Ferry meetings, Morgan Community Association gathering, SSC info, more for your West Seattle Wednesday (plus fog scenery)

(Texted photo)

Thanks for all the scenic fog photos sent this morning – we’re interspersing a few with today’s eveng listings, which are mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the list of what’s happening in the hours ahead!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fontanelle.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES’ ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGS: Two sessions today, noon and 6 pm – register for either or both via the link in our calendar listing.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE’S ONLINE INFO SESSION: 12:30 pm, find out about learning at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle! Our calendar listing has info on registering to get the participation link.

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

FREE ALL-AGES MOVIE: “Paddington,” with popcorn! 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), free, registration not required.

ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in art for kids withRec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), drop-in help for students.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! (3400 Harbor SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving at midweek on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, regardless of what pace you run at!

ALSO AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Injury-prevention presentation, designed for those in WSR’s WALK, GET, GOT and FULL Fit training programs, but everyone’s welcome – learn how to supplement your program with strength training. 6:30 pm.

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION QUARTERLY GATHERING: Hear and talk about what’s happening in the Morgan Junction area – 7 pm gathering at Alki Arts (6030 California SW); agenda (which includes info for watching remotely) is linked in our calendar listing.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia spots are on our Wednesday list: at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

