Ferry meetings, Morgan Community Association gathering, SSC info, more for your West Seattle Wednesday (plus fog scenery)

Thanks for all the scenic fog photos sent this morning – we’re interspersing a few with today’s eveng listings, which are mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the list of what’s happening in the hours ahead!
WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fontanelle.
TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)
WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES’ ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGS: Two sessions today, noon and 6 pm – register for either or both via the link in our calendar listing.
SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE’S ONLINE INFO SESSION: 12:30 pm, find out about learning at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle! Our calendar listing has info on registering to get the participation link.
PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).
FREE ALL-AGES MOVIE: “Paddington,” with popcorn! 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), free, registration not required.
ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in art for kids withRec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm
DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), drop-in help for students.
ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)
FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).
POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! (3400 Harbor SW)
WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).
WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving at midweek on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, regardless of what pace you run at!
ALSO AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Injury-prevention presentation, designed for those in WSR’s WALK, GET, GOT and FULL Fit training programs, but everyone’s welcome – learn how to supplement your program with strength training. 6:30 pm.
LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)
MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION QUARTERLY GATHERING: Hear and talk about what’s happening in the Morgan Junction area – 7 pm gathering at Alki Arts (6030 California SW); agenda (which includes info for watching remotely) is linked in our calendar listing.
MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.
KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.
TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia spots are on our Wednesday list: at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.
SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)
KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)
Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
