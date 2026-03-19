Alki Community Council, book swap, women’s-health workshop, balloon art, more for your West Seattle Thursday

Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to list!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is hosting playspace today until noon. (42nd SW & SW Juneau)

LIGHT RAIL BUSINESS DISPLACEMENT: That’s the topic at a roundtable discussion set for the City Council Transportation (etc.) Committee (chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka) meeting that’s under way now, as previewed here – watch live via Seattle Channel. Slide decks and guest list are on the agenda. (As of this list’s publication, the committee is just getting to the unrelated item preceding this one, so it’s not likely to start before 10:20 am.)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Escape your home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: Free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2 – so if you didn’t see it in our calendar in time, make a note on yours for next week! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

(Late-winter plants at South Seattle College Garden Center, photo sent by Margaret)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

REZONING REVIEW: As previewed again last night, the City Council starts its “Centers and Corridors” rezoning review at 2 pm; the agenda explains how to comment/watch.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Busy day for home games/matches. At Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), West Seattle High School plays softball vs. Ingraham at 4 pm, and Chief Sealth International HS has a boys-soccer match vs. Ingraham and a baseball game vs. Blanchet, both at 4:30 pm; WSHS boys’ soccer has a 4:30 pm match vs. Lakeside at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Levantine Cuisine.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

WOMEN’S WORKSHOP AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Starting at 6 pm, a free event “for women who run and walk and work out to come together to learn more about ways to support our unique health needs,” as previewed here. (2743 California SW)

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If walking is more your speed, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT TIM’S: Doors 6, show 7 pm, with Eric Blu and the Soul Revue with special guests Bloodbelly Blues. no cover, all ages. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

BOOK SWAP WITH WINE: Bring a book to swap during this new monthly event at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor). Specially priced Darby Winery pours too. Drop in between 5:30 and 7 pm!

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm in-person meeting at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – agenda toplines are in our calendar listing.

BALLOONS & BOOZE: Sizzle the Clown will teach you balloon art at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

ADMIRAL PUB TRIVIA: Play at 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: A relatively new West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Nate Thousand, starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!