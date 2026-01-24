Calling artists: Want to be part of this year’s West Seattle Art Tour?

Planning is under way for this year’s West Seattle Art Tour, and the call has gone out for artists to participate. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

The West Seattle Art Tour is pleased to announce its Call for Artists for its third annual event, scheduled for September 19–20, 2026.

This two-day, self-guided event connects local artists directly with collectors and art enthusiasts throughout the neighborhood. Through a juried selection process, artists are chosen to display their work at host sites—selected artists’ homes and studios that can accommodate a few artists. Visitors navigate the tour using printed maps, interactive digital maps, and social media.

The committee welcomes diverse submissions from artists working in painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, jewelry, mixed media, and other mediums. We seek artists who demonstrate a unique vision and technical mastery.

• Applications are accepted online at www.westseattlearttour.org/forartists.

• Application Deadline: February 28, 2026

• Criteria: Artists must live, work, or teach in West Seattle, or demonstrate an ongoing connection to the community. For more details visit www.westseattlearttour.org.

If you have questions or are interested in supporting the tour, email info@westseattlearttour.org or visit our website at www.westseattlearttour.org.

The West Seattle Art Tour is a volunteer organization run entirely by artists who dedicate their time to fostering and promoting the local arts community.