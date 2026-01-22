BIZNOTE: Meet the new owners of longtime West Seattle business O’Neill Plumbing

Tyler and Katie Blanchard wanted to ensure that O’Neill Plumbing – founded in 1917 – would remain a family-owned business.

So they bought it.

Tyler worked for the Morgan Junction-based plumbing company (a WSB sponsor) for 15 years before becoming co-owner wirh Katie, whose previous career was in health care, with a focus on nursing.

They live in West Seattle, where Tyler was raised and has deep roots, including grandparents who are West Seattle High School alumni.

Nothing is changing at O’Neill Plumbing with their acquisition – the name, the staff, etc. will all remain the same, say the Blanchards, who took over in November. “It’s an honor to take over something that’s been here for more than 100 years,” Katie said. “To carry on that family-owned legacy is really special to us.”

In a day and age when many independent plumbing companies are being absorbed into “conglomerates,” the Blanchards point out that O’Neill Plumbing remains a family-owned company – just, a different family!