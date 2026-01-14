BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: First day for West Seattle’s new UPS Store

West Seattle’s newest business has opened. As of 8 am, the new UPS Store at Westwood Village is open for its first day on the breezeway across from Fitness 19. Proprietors Tami and Mike Lindquist had already welcomed. their first customer by the time we stopped by around half an hour after they opened.

As noted in this preview, they’re offering a variety of services. That includes about 400 mailboxes – not all self-serve like these – others are in the back:

The Lindquists own three other UPS Stores around the region. The new one will be open until 6:30 pm if you want to visit on Day One.