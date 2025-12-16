BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village UPS Store sets soft-open date

(Photo courtesy Tami Lindquist)

Meet Tami and Michael Lindquist. They’re about to open a branch of The UPS Store in the Westwood Village breezeway, their fourth in the region. We first told you back in March that the shipping-and-more business was going to open there; now they’re almost done with construction in the space, and contacted us with an update. They’re expecting to soft-open on January 5. Here are the services they plan to offer:

Domestic and International shipping

USPS shipping Services

Packaging

Notary service

Printing services

Document scanning

Document Shredding

Laminating

Binding

Faxing

Passport and ID Photos

Amazon Returns

Happy Returns

Other returns

Package Reciving

Personal Mailbox Rental

Office and mailing supplies

We asked about their days and hours too:

We will be open 7 Days a week: Monday-Friday 8:00-6:30

Saturday 9:00-5:00

Sunday 10:00-3:00

The Lindquists say this will be their fourth UPS Store; their first three are in North Seattle, Lynnwood, and Everett. “We have been store owners since 2020 and we are excited to be opening this center in Westwood Village.” West Seattle had a UPS Store, under different ownership, in Jefferson Square until 2023.