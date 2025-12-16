West Seattle, Washington

16 Tuesday

52℉

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village UPS Store sets soft-open date

December 16, 2025 11:32 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | Westwood

(Photo courtesy Tami Lindquist)

Meet Tami and Michael Lindquist. They’re about to open a branch of The UPS Store in the Westwood Village breezeway, their fourth in the region. We first told you back in March that the shipping-and-more business was going to open there; now they’re almost done with construction in the space, and contacted us with an update. They’re expecting to soft-open on January 5. Here are the services they plan to offer:

Domestic and International shipping
USPS shipping Services
Packaging
Notary service
Printing services
Document scanning
Document Shredding
Laminating
Binding
Printing
Faxing
Passport and ID Photos
Amazon Returns
Happy Returns
Other returns
Package Reciving
Personal Mailbox Rental
Office and mailing supplies

We asked about their days and hours too:

We will be open 7 Days a week:

Monday-Friday 8:00-6:30
Saturday 9:00-5:00
Sunday 10:00-3:00

The Lindquists say this will be their fourth UPS Store; their first three are in North Seattle, Lynnwood, and Everett. “We have been store owners since 2020 and we are excited to be opening this center in Westwood Village.” West Seattle had a UPS Store, under different ownership, in Jefferson Square until 2023.

Share This

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village UPS Store sets soft-open date"

  • Michael Waldo December 16, 2025 (11:58 am)
    Reply

    Really cool! I won’t have to drive to Burien any more.

  • Jim P. December 16, 2025 (12:02 pm)
    Reply

    Excellent!  Been so long I was wondering if this had gone away.With the closure of Staples, it’s been a shipping desert.Having notary service will be nice as well.

  • Josh December 16, 2025 (12:10 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for letting us know. This is great! A helpful addition to our neighborhood, especially since Staples left. Nice to see all UPS offers. The realty office next door left is seems. Always hopeful for more businesses. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.