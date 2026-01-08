Art Walk, comedy, SSC Garden Center sale, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Back to regular Thursday events after two weeks of Thursday holidays, plus special monthly events too! From the Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: Until noon, the Fauntleroy Church hall is open for viewing this year’s trees one last time, open to “voting” for your favorite by placing nonperishable food donations beneath it. (9140 California SW)

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void ” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Tuesdays. (5048 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The ground still hasn’t frozen, so this remains a good time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is backopen Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – having a sale, too! – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library story time (9010 35th SW), 10:30 am.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

MEDICARE INFORMATION: 11 am at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

IRISH DANCE LESSONS: The Comerford School of Irish Dance welcomes new students, with Thursday lessons starting at 4:45 pm at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepas.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 OPEN HOUSE: Families are invited to the school tonight:

Open House: January 8

Elementary @ 5:15 pm

Middle School @ 6 pm

(5950 Delridge Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! And tonight, an Art Walk venue!

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5-8 pm is the window for most venues having receptions tonight. Here’s the overall list of participants (including food/beverage specials), from Alki to Morgan Junction:

Venues featuring artists this month are spotlighted here. That includes the quilt-art show we previewed earlier. Whether you visit one venue or 10, just get out tonight and explore!

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online speaker series presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. Tonight, author David B. Williams discusses his book “Wild in Seattle,” joined by historian Judy Bentley. Our calendar listing includes the link to register for viewing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, there’s an event for you too! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

’90S TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm, prizes, 21+. (2306 California SW)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: New West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: Comedy tonight at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), 8 pm.

DJ NIGHT: Spinning resumes tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!