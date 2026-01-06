PREVIEW: Quilt-art show and sale at Thursday’s West Seattle Art Walk

This month’s West Seattle Art Walk on Thursday will feature a type of art that’s not often seen during the monthly event – quilt art! We received the photos and announcement this afternoon from Jill Boone:

The Contemporary QuiltArt Association is featured at Windermere in the Junction this Thursday for the Art Walk. We are doing a big inventory reduction sale and handmade, creative fiber art pieces will be available in a huge price range. We will have handmade cards for $5/ each and matted art that are 5×7 and 12 x 12 pieces from $10 to $200. In addition, four of our member artists will have their art quilts for sale and they are stunning! We hope people will come shop and also stop in to talk with some of our members about CQA, as we are a vibrant and welcoming group of artists – beginners to world renowned!

Windermere is at 4526 California SW; this show is set for 5-8 pm Thursday (January 8). See the full list/map of this month’s Art Walk venues by going here!