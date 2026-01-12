Alki Community Council has questions for beach-area residents before Thursday’s meeting

This week brings the first community meetings of 2026. Among them: The Alki Community Council, 7 pm Thursday (January 15), at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds). After another year of events (did you get to Alki Holiday Lights?), they’re asking Alki residents about their neighborhood priorities, in advance of Thursday’s meeting. The questions are linked in the email update the ACC sent out today. As noted in that update, a member of Mayor Katie Wilson‘s transition team is coming to the meeting to listen to neighborhood priorities, too.