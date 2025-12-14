WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind Advisory alert for tonight through Monday night

Another Wind Advisory alert from the National Weather Service – this time, for 10 pm tonight (Sunday, December 14) through 10 pm Monday. The NWS alert advises expecting south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph. And it adds, “Given the very saturated ground, expect that impacts may be more widespread than normally associated with these particular wind speeds.” Charge everything!

SIDE NOTE: Tonight marks the 19th anniversary of the 2006 Hanukkah Eve Windstorm – which threw thousands of West Seattleites out of power for days, us included.