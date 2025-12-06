WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: King tide meets wind; rain takes break for rainbow

Thanks to everyone who has sent photos!

Matt and Meagan were at Constellation Park as the “king tide” arrived around sunbreak, with gusty wind still lingering from last night’s windstorm. That led to some wave action:

The rain returned for a while today but broke off for afternoon sunbreaks, which is when Jerry Simmons photographed this rainbow:

The forecast says rain isn’t likely to return until late tonight, which is good news for the Hometown Holidays Night Market (4 pm) and Tree Lighting (6 pm) about to start in The Junction!