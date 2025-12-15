WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Afternoon scenes; next wind alert downsized

(First two photos by James Bratsanos)

A bit of a headwind for that tug on Elliott Bay, as seen above – but we’ve escaped without too much overall weather drama here on the peninsula this afternoon, and the sun and blue sky have made appearances.

Even a rainbow:

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

But as we first mentioned in the morning traffic/weather watch, there’s another wind alert for Tuesday pm. This afternoon it was downsized from a High Wind Watch to another Wind Advisory – and it’ll kick in a little earlier, 4 pm tomorrow, with maximum gusts possibly around 45 mph. (Read the new version here.)