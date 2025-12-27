WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!

(WSB photo from Christmas Eve’s late-afternoon sunshine at Alki)

Happy Saturday! Here’s what’s up as we begin the between-holidays weekend:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run – yes, it’s on!

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: Taking the week off.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is closed this weekend for holiday break.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm Saturdays, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – and buy your New Year’s wine(s) – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Closed for winter break.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

‘SOBER CURIOUS’? Planning to give up alcohol for “Sober January” – or maybe long-term? 3-5 pm, talk about it with West Seattle friends/neighbors at Bear Island/Admiral Hub (4320 SW Hill)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 5 pm. Tickets and info here.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Roo Forrest and Friends perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: “Hey Baby,” West Seattle’s newest drag show at The Skylark, hosted by Kimme Kash, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, all ages, tickets and more info here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Kreole E at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Again this week, our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with DJs, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

Got a West Seattle event coming up? New Year’s Eve or Day, or beyond? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar, which is free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!