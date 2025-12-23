‘Sober curious’? Talk about it in West Seattle on Saturday

Things get quiet between Christmas and New Year’s – but here’s one West Seattle event that might interest you next weekend, if you’re planning on reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption in 2026:

SOBER CURIOUS?

Are you doing Sober January and wondering what it would be like to be sober all the time?

Let’s get together to talk about recovery. Fun, local, sober people are ready to share their stories and answer your questions about not drinking, like:

• How can I not drink and still have a social life?

• How would I navigate situations where everyone else is drinking?

• How do I know if I just have a problem with drinking or if I’m an alcoholic?

• Is AA religious? Do I have to believe in God?

There will be an ask-it basket – we take anonymity seriously.

This gathering is Open to Everyone.

This is NOT a recruitment event.

Join us Saturday, December 27, 3-5 pm

Admiral Hub/Bear Island (formerly Admiral Church)

4320 SW Hill St.