HAPPENING NOW: ‘Everyone’s welcome!’ First free community store at Denny International Middle School

(WSB photos)

The first-ever free “community store” at Denny International Middle School> – which we previewed on Monday – is just midway through its five-hour time span, but teacher Keenen Allen Ladd says it’s so successful already, they’ve canceled the U-Haul truck they were going to rent to re-donate leftovers. The Denny galleria is full of items for shoppers:

Food, beverages, and household items like detergent are all stacked on tables for shoppers to choose what they want, as well as tables of clothing; the store is a collaboration with Partnership for Hope. The only thing they’re running low on, we’re told, is bleach. Ladd told WSB that 266 people registered in advance and more have just shown up to sign up right before they shop. “Everyone’s welcome,” he and Denny principal Mary Ingraham told us. There was a bit of a line at the door but once inside, no waiting, and this is continuing until 2 pm. Denny is at 2601 SW Kenyon.