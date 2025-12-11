WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Smash-and-grab robbery at Westwood Village Big 5

This morning we have the report narrative for a smash-and-grab robbery that happened Tuesday night at the Westwood Village Big 5 Sporting Goods store. Here’s what police say happened at the store shortly before its scheduled 8 pm closing time; the report says it was not originally reported/dispatched as a robbery:

On 12/9/25 at 1942 hours I was working uniformed patrol with Officer XXXX as 3F2 in the city of Seattle when we were dispatched to 2600 SW Barton St (Big 5 Sporting Goods) in reference to a disturbance. The call was dispatched as follows, “j/o [just occurred], susp broke window, customer has gun and kicked susp out of blding.”

Dispatch provided the following description of the suspects, “WM, WHI BEANIE, BLU MEDICAL MASK, BLK JACKET, BLU JEANS 2) WM, GRY MASK, BLK JACKET, BLU JEANS.”

Upon arrival I spoke with two Big 5 employees, XXXX and XXXX, who were present during the incident. They stated that two suspects entered the store wearing masks, gloves, and hooded jackets. XXXX added that she saw the suspects were armed with a knife, crowbar, and a glass/window breaker. After entering the store, the suspects walked toward the airsoft/BB gun section. XXXX and XXXX did not have any verbal contact with the suspects, both backed away when they entered. XXXX stated that she did not attempt to contact them out of fear of being assaulted, due to the suspects possessing weapons.

The suspects then shattered a display window and began loading several BB/pellet/airsoft firearms into a suitcase. In total the suspects took six BB pistols and two BB double barrel shotguns. The total value of the stolen merchandise is $884.92. …

W/XXXX was shopping in the BB gun section of Big 5 during this incident. He was no longer on scene and contacted by phone. XXXX stated that he saw the suspects break the display window and place merchandise into a suitcase. Similarly to XXXX stated he observed the suspects were in possession of weapons, a knife and a baton/”billy club.” XXXX stated that one of the suspects began reaching toward his waistline and pockets. At this point XXXX stated he drew his firearm in order to protect himself and the employees as he thought the suspect could be reaching for a weapon.

XXXX then began giving the suspects verbal commands, “get out of the store, stop what you are doing” and “put your hands up”. He then directed the employees to retrieve a less-lethal defensive tool such as pepper spray, but they did not have any. XXXX stated that one suspect did not react and continued placing merchandise into the suitcase. The other suspect put his up and said, “ok bro, ok bro.” The suspects then exited the store with the suitcase of unpaid-for merchandise. XXXX statements were congruent with security video and statements made by employees.

I established probable cause for RCW 9A.56.200 – Robbery 1 for the suspects given they were unlawfully taking property in the presence of a victim who expressed fear of injury, fear that the suspects used to obtain possession of the property.