West Seattle, Washington

25 Thursday

42℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank burglary

December 25, 2025 1:39 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Thanks to “Prop” for the tip about multiple police vehicles at WaFd Bank on the north edge of The Junction early this morning. Archived police radio indicates they were investigating a burglary. Security monitoring via video feed reported an intruder in the bank before 4 am, described only as “unknown-race male, all-black clothing, ski mask.” No one was inside when police searched the building, but a large window on the SW Dakota side of the bank building had been broken; SFD was called to board it up. No word on what if anything was taken; we’ll be requesting the report narrative. If you have any information, the SPD case # is 2025-375888.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank burglary"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.