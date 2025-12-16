WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another garage burglary – this time, a business

We’ve had multiple reader reports lately involving garage break-ins. They’ve all been at private residences. But we were working early Sunday morning when we heard police-radio traffic about a possible garage burglary at a business.

We weren’t able to confirm it until the report was made available today. It happened at the Jiffy Lube in The Junction, at 40th SW and SW Alaska, reported just before 5:30 am Sunday. From the report narrative:

…The call notes read: AT JIFFY LUBE SOUTH OF, 2 SUBJS BROKE BACK WINDOW, ATTEMPTING TO OPEN GARAGE DOOR. I arrived on scene and observed the back garage door open with glass shattered around the inside and outside of the building. Upon entering the building, it appeared that the computer was tampered with. We swept the building to see if anyone was inside. It was unoccupied. … I also observed a cut lock just inside the bay door. Officers met with XXXX, XXXX, who stated that he lives [nearby]. He saw three individuals approximately 6’0” tall, wearing all black and driving a black or blue Mazda sedan. He also stated one of the individuals was carrying what appeared to be bolt cutters. He witnessed them taking what looked like a register cash drawer and then saw the car leave and drive eastbound on Alaska St. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police weren’t able to reach owners/managers immediately but were hopeful of obtaining video from what appeared to be operational security cameras. If you have any information, the SPD case # is 2025-365336.