WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Festive on Fauntleroy

Thanks to Dan for tonight’s photos of the liveliest lights on the stub of Fauntleroy that stretches along the north side of the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge. We’ve shown this house a few times before, but checking past photos, we note there’s something different every year!

It’s in the 4000 block of Fauntleroy, reachable if you take Andover east off 35th SW. And if you’ve seen memorable lights we haven’t shown yet (this year, at least), we’re still welcoming tips/photos at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!