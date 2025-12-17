VIDEO: Nucor Steel brings gifts to The Mount, gets serenaded by singing Santa

(WSB photos/video by Tracy Record)

Another special holiday delivery from Nucor Steel (WSB sponsor) workers to West Seattleites. Last week’s recipients were at the West Seattle Food Bank; today, Providence Mount St. Vincent (WSB sponsor), where gifts from a Giving Tree in the local steel mill’s lobby were delivered this past hour. That’s welcome assistance for the most famous Christmas gift-giver of all, Santa Claus himself, who was there with The Mount’s Molly Swain and team:

Santa even had a song for the occasion:

The gifts we could see – which will be wrapped before distribution – were mostly practical items, but Swain tells us Nucor workers also donated gift cards that will be used for very special wishes. She says the gifts are all destined for residents in 24-hour nursing care, average age 94, and will be presented on Christmas Eve: “Why shouldn’t Christmas be as special in your 90s as in childhood?”