GIVING: Nucor Steel and its workers outdo themselves with this year’s West Seattle Food Bank gifts

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

This year, Nucor Steel (WSB sponsor) and its workers literally outdid themselves with their annual holiday-season gifts for the West Seattle Food Bank, delivered this morning to WSFB HQ in High Point.

A truck from Certified Hydraulics served as Santa’s sleigh to transport the nearly three tons of donated food from Nucor’s mill next to the West Seattle Bridge:

From cans of Ensure to flats of Sriracha, cases of soup cans and mac-and-cheese boxes, WSFB says all this will help them provide a variety of food to the growing number of people in need of their services.

WSFB’s development director Robbin Peterson explains that this is Nucor’s biggest gift yet: “This year they looked up what every department had raised in the past and found the highest for each department and requested they beat that number” – and, she says, they did! 5,900 pounds of food, and $31,201 worth of cash, checks, and gift cards:

That includes a company match of $1 for every pound of food and dollar donated – here’s a closer look at the ceremonial check, with WSFB’s Robbin and executive director Fran Yeatts:

We asked them what the WSFB is most in need of right now, if you’re able to give. Obviously money remains big – they can buy more food with your dollar – but they also need baby essentials like diapers, wipes, and formula. Many places have WSFB bins this season; more donation information is on their website. Also note that the WSFB clothing bank Clothesline is the beneficiary from the Cocoa and Coat Drive coming up Sunday (December 14) at the south end of the WS Farmers Market (California/Alaska, 10 am-2 pm).