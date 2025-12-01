TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT, CLOSURES: Monday info, as December begins

6:01 AM: Good morning! Back to work and school – it’s Monday, December 1, 2025!

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain, high in the mid-40s. Sunrise will be at 7:37 am; sunset will be at 4:19 pm.

CLOSURES

–South Park Bridge closed overnight tonight and Tuesday night.

-The Highway 99 tunnel will have lane closures tonight, Tuesday night, and Wednesday night:

Monday night: From 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, the right lane of the northbound SR 99 tunnel will close. The Royal Brougham Way on-ramp to northbound SR 99 and the northbound SR 99 off-ramp to Republican Street will close at the same time. Tuesday night: From 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, the two left lanes of southbound SR 99 will close north of the tunnel. The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Harrison Street will close at the same time. Wednesday night: From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, the Sixth Avenue North on-ramp to southbound SR 99 will close. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will use this closure to remove existing vegetation for later replanting.

TRANSIT TODAY AND TOMORROW

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route is on the three-boat schedule, with M/V Cathlamet, M/V Kittitas, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes. Regular schedule today.

Metro buses – Back to regular weekday schedule and routes.

Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!