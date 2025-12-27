UPDATE: Crash on Olson Place

9:42 PM: SPD, SFD, and KCSO are all at the scene of what’s described as a “high-speed crash” blocking Olson Place near Arrowhead Gardens. At least two people are reported to be hurt, with possible serious injuries involved, according to what responders have told dispatch; the crash was described as a pickup truck driver hitting either a tree or pole. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Myers Way.

9:59 PM: They’re calling for a tow truck and for an SDOT cleanup crew because of a “fluid spill” estimated at up to 200 feet long.

10:55 PM: An officer at the scene just told dispatch that the road will reopen as soon as SDOT picks up its cones. At least one person was taken to the hospital; we’ll follow up with SFD on the victims.